Digital Asset Management Market Statistical Analysis, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Digital Asset Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global digital asset management market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global digital asset management market size reached US$ 5.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4% during 2023-2028.

Digital asset management (DAM) represents software-based solutions that organizations utilize for sharing, storing, organizing, and recovering digital assets at a centralized location. They generally contain text documents, engineering blueprints, processed data files, web pages, audio, videos, etc. Brand, library, and production assets are standard DAM solutions. In addition, they enhance team creativity by permission management, automating workflow, and quick retrieval of media files and backup via streamlined cloud experience and copyright functionalities. As a result, DAM solutions find extensive applications across several sectors, such as manufacturing, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, information technology (IT), healthcare, education, entertainment, travel and tourism, etc.

Global Digital Asset Management Market Trends:

The escalating utilization of cloud-based services and the emerging trend of digitization across countries are among the primary factors fueling the digital asset management market. Besides this, the elevating demand for these solutions in automation, improving digital content, workflow collaboration, maintaining the transparency of operations, etc., is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, digital asset management offers various benefits, including risk reduction of organizational data, asset misuse, real-time access to content, user-friendly interface, etc., which is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the growing popularity of digital marketing is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the increasing need for these solutions by organizations to reach the masses, improve customer engagement, and integrate analytical tools to understand consumer behavioral patterns is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of innovative technologies, such as the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), face recognition services, etc., that offer improved access, higher scalability, and operational speed is anticipated to propel the digital asset management market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Cognizant Technology Solutions

OpenText Corporation

Adam Software

Canto Inc.

Celum

North Plains Systems

Mediabeacon Inc.

IBM Corporation

Widen Enterprises Inc.

Oracle Corporation

QBank

Webdam Inc

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services Consulting System Integration Support and Maintenance



Breakup by Type:

Brand Asset Management System

Library Asset Management System

Production Asset Management System

Breakup by Application:

Sales and Marketing

Broadcast and Publishing

Others

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Media and Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Travel and Tourism

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

