Digital Health Market Trends, Opportunity, Growth Factors and Forecast Analysis 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Digital Health Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global digital health market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How Big is the Digital Health Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 353 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 1,039 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 19.4% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is Digital Health?

Digital health refers to the integration of digital technologies into healthcare services to improve patient outcomes, enhance access to healthcare services, and increase efficiency. It encompasses a wide range of technologies, such as telemedicine, electronic health records (EHRs), mobile health (mHealth) apps, wearables, and artificial intelligence (AI). Digital health also includes the use of data analytics and machine learning (ML) to identify patterns and trends in health data, which can help in disease prevention and treatment. The goal of digital health is to improve the quality of healthcare and make it more accessible and personalized for patients.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Digital Health Market?



The rising penetration of smartphones represents a significant factor driving the market growth across the globe. This, coupled with the easy access to high-speed internet connectivity is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the introduction of 4G/5G and advancements in the healthcare IT infrastructure are contributing to the growth of the market. The market is also driven by the increasing need to curb healthcare costs, along with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Other factors, such as the rise in the accessibility of virtual care, the increasing focus of manufacturers on introducing advanced applications to improve user experience, and the rise in the aging population, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Digital Health Industry?

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players.

iHealth Lab Inc.

AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

AirStrip Technologies

Qualcomm Technologies

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Kininklijke Philips N.V.

LifeWatch AG

Biotelemetry Inc.

eClinicalWorks

Omron Healthcare

Athenahealth Inc.

AT&T

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on type, component and region.

Market Breakup by Type:

Telehealth

Medical Wearables

EMR/EHR Systems

Medical Apps

Healthcare Analytics

Others

Based on Component:

Software

Hardware

Service

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

Key Highlights of The Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analytics

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

