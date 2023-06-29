Digital Media Adaptor (DMA) Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

The latest research study “Digital Media Adaptor (DMA) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global digital media adaptor market size reached US$ 2.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition and Application:

A digital media adaptor (DMA), also called a digital media renderer or receiver, represents an electronic device utilized for connecting a computer to a home media system. It generally comprises of a processor, operating system, in-built Wi-Fi receiver, collection of applications, etc., to access the streaming services and a high-definition multimedia interface (HDMI) port that connects to the television. A digital media adaptor assists users in locating various online media files and transferring them to audio or visual (AV) equipment of the home media system. Furthermore, it is hassle-free to use and requires very less time to install. Consequently, DMA is gaining extensive traction across several countries.

Digital Media Adaptor (DMA) Market Industry Trends and Drivers:

The emerging trend of home automation and the inflating popularity of streaming services are primarily driving the digital media adaptor (DMA) market. Additionally, the escalating demand for superior content viewing experience is also catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the rising investments in the development of miniaturized digital media adaptors that are portable and can be mounted on TV sets are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, numerous advancements in wireless network infrastructures are positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of product variants that offer improved audio transmission and minimal instances of sudden freeze frames is anticipated to fuel the digital media adaptor (DMA) market over the forecasted period.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Wired Digital Media Adaptors

Wireless Digital Media Adaptors

Wireless digital media adaptors presently represent the largest market segment as they are integrated with built-in Wi-Fi. They can be wirelessly connected to devices, such as televisions, computers, and tablets, and help resolve the issue of connecting a large number of cables together.

Breakup by Content:

Audio

Video

Audio content currently holds the majority of the market share as using digital media adapters makes streaming quality quite high and assists in resolving any audio transmission issue.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Online channels dominate the market due to the shifting consumer inclination towards online shopping, along with the proliferation of the e-commerce industry.

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Others

The residential sector accounts for the largest market share on account of the rising trend of smart homes across the globe.

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

North America exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to the established network infrastructure, early adoption of advanced technology, and the increasing demand for video streaming solutions in the region.

List of Major Major Key Players:

Apple Inc., Archos SA, Cisco Systems, Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), NETGEAR Inc., Roku, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Seagate Technology LLC, Western Digital Technologies, Inc., and Zyxel Communications Corporation.

