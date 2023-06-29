Digital Remittance Market Statistical Analysis, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Digital Remittance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global digital remittance market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global digital remittance market size reached US$ 18.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 42.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% during 2023-2028.

Digital remittance represents the procedures of cross-border transfers or payments of a bill between two parties through the internet. They can be categorized into inward and outward types and usually include fund transfers between residents and non-residents and earning transfers from short-time workers in other countries to their country of origin. Digital remittance processes are mostly conducted through digital transfer networks, including e-wallets, smartphone applications, etc., and are primarily controlled through banks. As compared to the traditional ways, these methods are highly cost-effective, secure, transparent, and convenient to use. As a result, digital remittance solutions are extensively preferred by migrant labor workforce, individual small businesses, etc., across the globe.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-remittance-market/requestsample

Digital Remittance Market Trends:

The growing banking, financial services, and insurance or BFSI industry across countries is among the key factors driving the digital remittance market. In addition to this, the shifting preferences toward digital and automated payment and money transfer systems are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the increasing focus among financial institutions on using data-driven and transparent ecosystems for remitting money to boost their business networks and offer their consumers with low remittance costs is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the expanding urbanization and industrialization, especially in the developing countries, and the emerging trend of relocating to varied regions in pursuit of quality education or jobs are further stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of real-time banking technology that helps to leverage immediate payment service (IMPS) is expected to propel the digital remittance market in the coming years.

Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3634&flag=C

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Azimo Limited

Digital Wallet Corporation

Moneygram International Inc.

NIUM Pte. Ltd.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Remitly Inc.

Ria Financial Services Ltd.

Ripple Labs Inc.

TransferGo Ltd.

Western Union Holdings Inc.

Wise (Earlier TransferWise Limited)

WorldRemit Ltd

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Inward Digital Remittance

Outward Digital Remittance

Breakup by Channel:

Bank Transfer

Money Transfer Operators

Online Platforms

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Migrant Labor Workforce

Individual

Small Businesses

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Also, Read the Latest Market Research Report 2023-2028:

https://www.openpr.com/news/3057948/indian-pcb-printed-circuit-board-market-key-insights-future

https://www.openpr.com/news/3057969/india-bath-soap-market-future-outlook-key-insights

https://www.openpr.com/news/3098501/smart-tv-market-opportunities-2023-key-players-growth-to-reach

https://www.openpr.com/news/3098518/luxury-furniture-market-opportunities-2023-key-players

https://www.openpr.com/news/3098536/skin-care-products-market-opportunities-2023-key-players

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800