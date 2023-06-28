Digital Scent Market Size, Share, Key Players, Industry Overview, Growth Factors and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Digital Scent market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global digital scent market size reached US$ 1.11 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.92 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.40% during 2023-2028.

Digital scent refers to using hardware components, such as an e-nose and a scent synthesizer, to sense, receive, and transmit odors digitally. This innovative technology employs various devices and electronic components, including gas sensors, to detect, simulate, replicate, and generate several smells. Chemical sensors are utilized in digital scents to analyze the chemical composition of an odor and convert it into an online signal that can be transmitted via the internet or other platforms. In addition to this, this technology aids in enhancing immersive experiences to diagnose diseases, improve product flavor and aroma, and conduct environmental monitoring, such as gas leak detection. As a result, digital scent finds widespread applications across various sectors, including military and defense, healthcare, food and beverage (F&B), and waste management (environmental monitoring).

What are the growth prospects and trends in the digital scent industry?

The extensive utilization of this technology by doctors to aid in the diagnosis of certain diseases based on the smell of the breath or bodily fluids of patients is primarily driving the digital scent market. Besides this, the rising need for e-noses to monitor air quality and detect harmful gases and pollutants in the environment and the continuous release of organic and inorganic contaminants into the air, land, and water are posing severe health risks to humans, plants, and animals, which are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into digital scent to enable more precise and accurate detection of specific odors and the creation of customized fragrance profiles based on individual preferences or specific use cases is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of an artificial smell system capable of reliably assessing the freshness of meat by mimicking the capabilities of the mammalian nose, with a color-changing ‘barcode’ that responds to gases released, is expected to bolster the digital scent market in the coming years.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH

Alpha MOS

Aryballe Technologies SA

Comon Invent B.V.

Electronic Sensor Technology Inc.

EnviroSuite Limited

Plasmion GmbH

Sensigent LLC

The eNose Company

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Scent Synthesizer

E-Nose

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Military and Defense

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Waste Management (Environmental Monitoring)

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

