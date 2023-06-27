Digital Therapeutics Market Overview, Size, Industry Share, Growth and Forecast 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Digital Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on digital therapeutics market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global digital therapeutics market size reached US$ 5.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2% during 2023-2028.

What are digital therapeutics?

Digital Therapeutics refers to evidence-based interventions delivered through software platforms or digital devices to prevent, manage, or treat medical conditions. It utilizes technology and data to provide personalized, scalable, and accessible healthcare solutions. These interventions often take the form of mobile applications, web platforms, or wearable devices, enabling patients to actively participate in their own care and make informed decisions about their health. It combines elements such as behavior modification, cognitive training, educational content, and remote monitoring to deliver targeted interventions for specific health conditions. It also leverages advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through which digital therapeutics can analyze patient data, provide real-time feedback, track progress, and adapt treatment plans accordingly. These digital solutions are designed to prevent, manage, or treat diseases and disorders, providing patients with personalized and effective healthcare options.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the digital therapeutics industry?

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory disorders, is driving the global market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of smartphones and wearable devices is supporting the market as these devices provide a seamless and user-friendly interface for patients to engage with therapeutic programs, track their progress, and receive relevant health information. Besides, various pharmaceutical companies are focusing on providing patients with information concerning different conditions and subsequent treatments as well as organizing, tracking, and self-managing their disease, thus providing a boost to the market. Furthermore, advancements in technology such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and wearables are fuelling the market as these technologies enable the development of more personalized and effective DTx solutions, thus creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

2Morrow Inc.

Canary Health Inc.

Click Therapeutics Inc.

Mango Health Inc.

Noom Health Inc.

Omada Health Inc.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

Propeller Health

Teladoc Health Inc.

Voluntis Inc.

WellDoc Inc

Digital Therapeutics Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, application and end use.

Breakup by Application:

Diabetes

Obesity

CVD

CNS Disease

Respiratory Diseases

Smoking Cessation

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Patients

Providers

Payers

Employers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

