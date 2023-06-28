Discrete Capacitors Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2023-2028

The latest research study “Discrete Capacitors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global discrete capacitors market.

Is the discrete capacitors market good for investment or future trends?

The global discrete capacitors market size reached US$ 8.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during 2023-2028.

What is the discrete capacitors market?

A discrete capacitor is a rechargeable battery that preserves and discharges energy in the form of an electric charge. Usually made from numerous materials, such as plastic or ceramic, the build-up of these batteries largely depends upon the requirement of its application. These capacitors are characterized by a compact size and offer enhanced energy efficiency to the devices it is used in. It is crucial for coupling signals between the various stages of amplifiers and in the power supply systems of multiple electronic devices. It also preserves stored energy without any loss, due to which it finds extensive applications across numerous industry verticals, such as defense, medical, consumer electronics, transportation and telecommunications.

What is the drivers of change in trends for the discrete capacitors market:

The market is primarily driven by significant growth in the consumer electronics sector. The rising trend of miniaturization in smartphones, laptops and wearable electronics has led to the growing demand for compact discrete capacitors on the global level. Apart from this, there has been an increasing demand for energy-efficient devices across numerous industries on account of the rising adoption of automation in the verticals, which is contributing to the market growth. The market is further driven by the increasing utilization of discrete capacitors in the renewable energy sector.

These batteries find extensive applications in windmills for providing short bursts of heavy force exertion that is ultimately used for altering the blade pitch. They are also used in electric grids to enhance the overall energy-efficiency of the processes by assisting them in reaching close to the full energy capacity. Moreover, the escalating popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the increasing utilization of sensors and capacitors in these devices are creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the introduction of ceramic-based capacitors and the widespread utilization of these batteries in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

Global Discrete Capacitors Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AFM Microelectronics Inc., American Technical Ceramics Corporation (Kyocera), AVX Corporation (Kyocera), KEMET Corporation (Yageo Corporation), Matsuo Electric Co. Ltd. (Nippon Chemi-Con Corp.), Maxwell Technologies (Tesla Inc.), Murata Manufacturing, Taiyo Yuden and TDK Ltd.

The report has segmented the market based on region, type and application.

Breakup by Type:

Ceramic Capacitor

Aluminium Capacitor

Paper & Plastic AC & DC Film Capacitor

Tantalum Capacitor

Others

Breakup by Application:

Telecommunication

Computers

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

