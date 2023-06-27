Display Market Segments, Technologies, Applications, Strategies and Forecast 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Display Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on display market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global display market size reached US$ 159.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 205.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during 2023-2028.

What are display?

A display refers to any device that presents visual information to the user. It can take many forms, such as a monitor, screen, or projector. Displays are used in various applications, from personal computers to smartphones, televisions, gaming consoles, and more. The quality of a display is typically measured by its resolution, color accuracy, brightness, contrast, and viewing angles. These factors can significantly impact the user’s experience, whether using a display for work, entertainment, or communication. A display has evolved significantly over the years, from the cathode-ray tubes (CRTs) of the past to the modern liquid-crystal displays (LCDs), organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), and other advanced technologies. These advancements have led to thinner, lighter, and more energy-efficient displays with improved image quality.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the display industry?

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing product demand for smartphones and other mobile devices. In line with this, the rising adoption of smart TVs and other connected devices is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for larger and higher resolution displays in gaming and entertainment is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the escalating usage of digital signage and interactive displays in public spaces and retail is catalyzing the market. Moreover, the increasing need for displays in automotive applications, including in-car entertainment and navigation systems, is propelling the market. Besides, the rapid product uptake in medical devices and equipment and the virtual and augmented reality market expansion are favoring the market. Additionally, the rising demand for displays in industrial automation and control systems and the emergence of digital education and e-learning platforms are providing a boost to product sales worldwide.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AU Optronics Corp.

BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

E Ink Holdings Inc.

HP Inc.

Innolux Corporation

Leyard Optoelectronic

LG Display Co. Ltd.

Qisda Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corporation

Display Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, display type, technology, application and industry vertical.

Breakup by Display Type:

Flat Panel Display

Flexible Panel Display

Transparent Panel Display

Breakup by Technology:

OLED

Quantum Dot

LED

LCD

E-Paper

Others

Breakup by Application:

Smartphone and Tablet

Smart Wearable

Television and Digital Signage

PC and Laptop

Vehicle Display

Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Military and Defense

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

