Disposable Masks and Respirators Market Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Disposable Masks and Respirators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global disposable masks and respirators market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition and Application:

Disposable masks and respirators are protective equipment that filters out pollutants and other harmful air-borne infections. They are made of non-woven materials, filter layers, mask straps, and nose clips and are meant for single use only. These masks are worn over the nose and mouth to prevent the wearer from inhaling dust, smoke, and other toxic substances. Owing to these properties, disposable masks and respirators are adopted as protective face coverings across healthcare, construction, mining, oil and gas, and chemical industries.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/disposable-masks-respirators-market/requestsample

Disposable Masks and Respirators Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the recent outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Masks, such as N99, R95, 3M, and N95, are widely used to prevent the contamination of the virus. In addition, the growing awareness regarding the benefits of particulate respirators that restrain microdroplet transmission into the respiratory tract represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, medical professionals adopt disposable masks and respirators to prevent cross-contamination between surgeons and patients and minimize the risk of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs).

This, coupled with the rising incidences of workplace-based respiratory hazards, is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the increasing amount of NOx emissions from the transportation, aviation, power generation, and marine sectors, the implementation of stringent regulations regarding occupational health and safety across several industrial verticals, and the increasing investments in clinical trials of novel products are some of the other factors creating a favorable market outlook across the globe.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Competitive Landscape:

3M Company

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Alpha Solway Limited

Ambu A/S

Honeywell International, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Moldex-Metric

Prestige Ameritech

SAS Safety Corp.

VWR International, LLC.

Breakup by Product Type:

Surgical Mask

Respirator Mask

Dust Mask

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Pharmacy

Hospitals and Clinics

Online Channel

Breakup by End Use:

Healthcare

Industrial

Personal

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask an Analyst : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2742&flag=C

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal