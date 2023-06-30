Dolomite Price Chart, Historical Chart and Forecast Analysis Provided by Procurement Resource

Dolomite, a calcium magnesium carbonate mineral, makes up the majority of the sedimentary rock. It often develops due to the chemical transformation of limestone or lime mud, frequently in conjunction with the presence of groundwater that is high in magnesium. It often has a granular or crystalline texture and is white, grey, or pinkish in color.

It is a common material in construction and road building because of its durability and resistance to weathering. In addition to serving as a soil conditioner and pH adjuster, dolomite is utilized in agriculture and horticulture as a source of calcium and magnesium. Dolomite is also used in the production of glass, pottery, and fertilizers, among other industrial products.

Industrial Uses Impacting Dolomite Price Trend:

Dolomite is a mineral made up of calcium magnesium carbonate, and it is an important resource due to its many industrial applications. It is the perfect building material due to its endurance and toughness. In concrete and asphalt combinations, it is frequently utilized as crushed stone or aggregate to give structures strength and stability. Refractory bricks, which are utilized in high-temperature industrial processes like glass and steel manufacture, are also made using it. The manufacturing of magnesium metal and alloys based on magnesium, which are used in the aerospace and automotive industries, heavily relies on dolomite. Due to its high magnesium concentration, it can also be used in agricultural settings as a soil conditioner to neutralize acidic soils and supply plants with vital minerals. Dolomite is also used as a filler in a variety of goods, including paints, plastics, and rubber, as well as in the production of ceramics and ceramic glazes. Due to its richness and adaptability, dolomite is a crucial mineral for many industrial industries.

Key Players:

Omya AG

Lhoist Group

IMERYS Group

RHU Magnesita N.V.

Sibelco

News & Recent Development

04-April-2023: Dolomite Powder Market Size to be Driven by the Increasing Demand for Dolomite Powder in the Cement Manufacturing Process in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028- The infrastructure development and expanding residential and commercial construction activities are driving the market growth, which is being fueled by the increased demand for dolomite powder in the cement manufacturing process. In order to reduce soil acidity and improve crop quality, agriculture-grade dolomite powder is increasingly used in soils. This is expected to drive market expansion throughout the forecast period.

