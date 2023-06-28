Drone Camera Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Drone Camera Market Price: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, the global drone camera market size reached US$ 6.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 33.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 31.5% during 2023-2028.

A drone camera refers an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that is generally used to capture photographs and videos from the air. It is commonly controlled either by a remote or control systems from the ground that provides higher resolution media files with improved stabilization. As a result, it finds widespread applications in homeland security and commercial purposes.

Drone Camera Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the rising product demand from the military sector. Drone cameraacts as a safe intelligence-gathering tool for security purposes across the sector, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, there has been a considerable rise in the demand for aerial photography and videography among the masses. Since these cameras provide high-quality images from a wide-angle, this is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the increasing utilization of drone cameras for varied applications in cargo services, mapping services, light detection and ranging (LiDAR) and global positing systems (GPS) represents a key factor bolstering the market growth.

Request a Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/drone-camera-market/requestsample

Drone Camera Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AiDrones GmbH, Canon Inc., Gopro Inc., Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co.Ltd., Kespry Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Parrot SA, Quantum-Systems GmbH, Shenzhen Dajiang Lingmou Technology Co.Ltd. (iFlight Technology Company Limited), Skydio Inc., Sony Group Corporation and Yuneec International.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on type, resolution, application and end user.

Breakup by Type:

SD camera

HD camera

Breakup by Resolution:

12 MP

12 to 20 MP

20 to 32 MP

32 MP and above

Breakup by Application:

Photography and Videography

Thermal Imaging

Breakup by End User:

Commercial

Military

Homeland Security

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask an Analyst : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4768&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

Company Name: IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Toll Free Number: USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group