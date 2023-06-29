Duty-free and Travel Retail Market Trends, Growth, Forecast Report 2023-2028

Duty-free and Travel Retail Market Overview:

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Duty-free and Travel Retail Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” the global duty-free and travel retail market size reached US$ 37.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 58.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during 2023-2028.

Report Highlights

How big is the Duty-free and Travel Retail Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 37.2 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 58.8 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 7.8% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is Duty-free and travel retail?

Duty-free and travel retail represents a retailing channel that offers tax-free goods to international travelers. It generally includes stores, shops, and outlets established in travel environments, such as ferries, airports, seaports, etc. Duty-free and travel retail sells a wide array of products, including wine and spirits, tobacco, eatables, beauty and personal care, fashion accessories, luxury items, etc. It provides lower prices on goods and products, offers convenience to travelers by delivering various merchandise, increases brand awareness, etc. Consequently, duty-free and travel retail generates significant revenue for the travel and tourism, aviation, and maritime industries.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Duty-free and Travel Retail Industry:

The escalating demand for premium and luxury products, such as cosmetics, alcohol, and fragrances, is primarily driving the duty-free and travel retail market. Additionally, the growing number of new international airports, on account of the expanding aviation industry, is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the development of interactive retail kiosks and touch screens, which offer seamless ordering and payment solutions, the rising consumer inclination towards premium wines and spirits, and the inflating expenditure capacities of individuals are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the emerging trend of digitalization in retailing processes and the launch of favorable policies by government bodies for promoting international tourism are positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of new marketing strategies by brands, such as introducing exclusive and limited products and strategic partnerships with distribution chains to gain a competitive edge, is anticipated to fuel the duty-free and travel retail market over the forecasted period.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

Aer Rianta International

China Duty Free Group Co. Ltd.

Dubai Duty Free

Dufry

Duty Free Americas Inc.

Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG

James Richardson Group

King Power International

Lagardère Travel Retail

Lotte Duty Free

Sinsegae Duty Free and The Shilla Duty Free

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Beauty and Personal Care

Wines and Spirits

Tobacco

Eatables

Fashion Accessories and Hard Luxury

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Airports

Airlines

Ferries

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

