Dyes and Pigments Market 2023 | Industry Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Dyes and Pigments Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global dyes and pigments market size reached US$ 36.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 45.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during 2023-2028.

Dyes and pigments, also known as colorants, are compounds that can impart color to various materials. Dyes, also known as dyestuff, are fluorescent organic substances used in a liquid form on plastics, fabrics, leather, paper, and wood products. They are commonly available in disperse, reactive, azo, vat, sulfur- and solvent-based variants. On the other hand, pigments are discrete colored particles that provide color to the substrate. They are insoluble materials ground into a fine powder used as a coloring matter suspended in liquid to form ink. They are commonly available in organic and inorganic solutions. They help protect against high temperatures, ultraviolet (UV) radiations, blowing sand, acid rain, and corrosive materials.

Global Dyes and Pigments Market Trends and Drivers:

Dyes and pigments are employed in the manufacturing of personal care and cosmetic products, including nail paints, hair color, lip products, foundation, blush, and eye makeup products. This, along with the increasing concerns among individuals about physical appearances and the rising influence of social media platforms are driving the sales of these personal care and cosmetic products, which represents one of the major factors bolstering the growth of the market around the world. Moreover, the growing demand for high-quality and vibrant fabrics and considerable growth in the textile industry are influencing the market positively. There is an increase in the awareness about sustainable textiles and clothing, which is resulting in the growing development of eco-friendly and highly efficient dyes and pigments as they are biodegradable and do not contain toxic substances like heavy metals, arsenic, and lead. This, coupled with the rising preference for shopping clothes via online platforms on account of easy accessibility, wider collection, and fast shipping services, is favoring the growth of the market. In addition, dyes and pigments find application in the packaging sector to expand attractive packaging with metallic and color-shifting effects for high-end consumer products. Apart from this, dyes and pigments are used in the construction sector for dying pavers, concrete masonry, tiles, pipes, panels, and precast walls. The rising construction activities in residential and commercial spaces on account of rapid urbanization, expanding global population, and the increasing investments in the expansion of smart cities by governments of numerous countries are propelling the market growth. Along with this, the growing number of renovation and remodeling activities of homes, offices, hotels, shopping malls, and airports to enhance aesthetic appearance expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the future.

Global Dyes and Pigments Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Altana AG (SKion GmbH)

Atul Ltd.

Bodal Chemical Ltd.

Clariant AG

Cabot Corporation

Carl Schlenk AG

DIC Corporation

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Ferro Corporation

Flint Group GmbH

Huntsman Corporation Chemical Business (Indorama Ventures)

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (Contran Corp.)

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

The report has categorized the market based on product type and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

Dyes Reactive Dyes Disperse Dye Direct Dye Sulfur Dye Vat Dye Azo Dye Others

Pigments Organic Inorganic



Breakup by Application:

Paints and Coatings

Textile

Printing Inks

Plastic Coloring

Construction Materials

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

