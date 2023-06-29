EAS Antennas Market Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “EAS Antennas Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global EAS antennas market size reached US$ 327.3 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 403.5 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition and Application:

Electronic article surveillance (EAS) antennas are utilized to combat theft in retail stores. They are typically placed at store entrances and exit points, where they emit and receive signals within a specific range and frequency to identify any unpaid items in a shopper’s possession. The antennas can be attached to various items, including clothing, accessories, shoes, eyewear, golf clubs, handbags, liquor bottles, and waterproof products. At present, EAS antennas are gaining immense traction across the globe due to their cost-effectiveness and ability to increase product security, promote brand recognition, and enhance the overall customer experience.

EAS Antennas Market Trends and Drivers:

The global EAS antennas market is primarily driven by rising product demand in the retail sector as they enable retailers to detect any stolen products and prevent shoplifting by promptly alerting the staff when unauthorized items pass through the entrance. Moreover, the surging adoption of EAS systems in the healthcare industry is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the increasing investments in advanced security systems have catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, key players are introducing smart security systems that offer high stability, ultra-wide detection distance, strong anti-interference capabilities, and minimize false alarms, thereby contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the rapid expansion of the retail sector, increasing incidences of burglaries and thefts, and rising awareness about the advantages of using EAS antennas, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Competitive Landscape:

Agon Systems Ltd.

CCL Industries Inc.

Great Eastern IDTech Pvt. Ltd.

GLOVERETAIL

Gunnebo AB

Hangzhou Century Co.,Ltd.

Nedap N.V.

Johnson Controls International Plc

TAG Worldwide Group Limited

WG Security Products

Breakup by Product Type:

RF Technology EAS

Acoustic Magnetic Technique EAS

Others

Breakup by Application:

Apparels and Fashion Accessories Stores

Cosmetics and Medical Stores

Supermarkets and Large Grocery Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

