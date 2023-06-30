Edible Cutlery Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

The global edible cutlery market size reached US$ 32.1 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 53.5 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9% during 2023-2028.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Edible Cutlery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global edible cutlery market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

Edible cutlery is a type of cutlery that can be consumed after use. It is made from natural ingredients such as wheat, rice, and corn and is designed to be a more sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastic cutlery. It is becoming increasingly popular due to growing concerns about plastic waste and its environmental impact. It is also gaining popularity as a healthier and more natural option, free from chemicals and additives. It is used in a variety of settings, such as restaurants, cafes, and food trucks, as well as at home. It is available in a range of flavors and shapes and can be customized to suit individual preferences.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/edible-cutlery-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness of environmental issues. In line with this, the rising need for sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives to traditional plastic cutlery is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing popularity of eco-friendly products is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the escalating number of food service outlets adopting edible cutlery is catalyzing the market. Moreover, the shifting inclination of consumers toward edible cutlery due to the prevalence of essential minerals and vitamins is expected to propel the market. Besides, the governments of various countries are focusing on minimizing the pollution levels caused due to the extreme usage of plastics. This, in turn, is strengthening the product demand worldwide. Additionally, the easy availability of various grains, including rice, is anticipated to ensure access to raw materials for edible cutlery market players across the globe. This, in turn, is projected to provide a boost to the market.

Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4535&flag=C

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Biotrem Sp. z o.o.

BrightVibes B.V.

EdiblePRO

Edibles by Jack

Founcy

FRENVI

GreenHome

IPPINKA

KDD (India) Private Limited

KOOVEE

Mede Cutlery Company

Wisefood

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Spoon

Fork

Knife

Spork

Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

Corn

Wheat Bran

Rice Bran

Others

Breakup by Flavor:

Plain

Sweet

Spicy

Breakup by Application:

Household

Commercial

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.