Edible Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Edible Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global edible packaging market size reached US$ 908.0 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,299.0 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.07% during 2023-2028.

Edible packaging represents a sustainable packaging solution that is manufactured by using biodegradable, natural, and plant-based materials. It inhibits microbial growth or undesirable chemical reactions, eliminates waste, enhances food quality, extends the shelf life of a product, etc. As compared to its plastic-based counterparts, edible packaging can be consumed without the need for unpacking and throwing the package. It is extensively utilized to prevent food contamination caused by oxygen, solute, moisture, etc.

Edible Packaging Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of processed food products that require longer shelf-life is primarily driving the edible packaging market. Additionally, the implementation of various stringent regulations by government bodies across countries to minimize waste generation is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the rising utilization of numerous plasticizers and functional additives, such as antimicrobial agents, essential oils, pigments, chemical preservatives, etc., in edible packaging to enhance the protective properties of the film is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the escalating demand for edible packaging solutions made from probiotics, milk proteins, vitamins, etc., and the growing consumer environmental concerns are positively influencing the global market.

Apart from this, leading manufacturers are also focusing on using nanotechnological solutions, such as multifaceted and nanoencapsulation systems, to improve the nutritional value of the food, which is anticipated to fuel the edible packaging market over the forecasted period.

Global Edible Packaging Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Devro plc, Glanbia plc, Ingredion Incorporated, JRF Technology LLC, MonoSol LLC (Kuraray Co. Ltd.), Nagase & Co. Ltd., Notpla Limited, Safetraces Inc., Tate & Lyle Plc and TIPA Corp Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on material type, source and end user.

Breakup by Material Type:

Lipids

Polysaccharides

Proteins

Surfactants

Others

Breakup by Source:

Plant

Animal

Breakup by End User:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

