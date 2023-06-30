Education Technology (Edtech) Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report 2023-2028

How Big is The Edtech Market:

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Edtech Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global edtech market size reached US$ 194.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 452.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during 2023-2028.

What is Edtech?

Education technology, or edtech, represents innovative technological solutions that are utilized for delivering education on a virtual level. They consist of various hardware and software components, such as augmented reality and virtual reality (AR and VR) devices, webcasting devices, projectors, interactive whiteboards, virtual classroom platforms, learning management systems, etc. Edtech services improve student education outcomes by assisting them in overcoming hurdles to obtain a comprehensive education. They prove to be extremely cost-effective and ensure flexibility and portability. As a result, edtech solutions are extensively used across the globe.

Request a free sample brochure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/edtech-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Edtech industry?

The elevating penetration of smartphones and the internet across countries and the shifting preferences toward smart classrooms as innovative teaching aid are primarily driving the edtech market. Additionally, the growing availability of digital education content in the form of digital books or e-books and the escalating integration of artificial intelligence (Al) and machine learning (ML) technologies to create personalized eLearning experiences are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the emerging trend of gamification in e-learning that facilitates the learning of both simple and complicated concepts through puzzles and games is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the inflating investments in online learning and distance learning programs, owing to their flexibility and real-time feedback feature and the increasing requirement for learning management systems that enable end users to manage and create courses, lessons, and other training materials, are further propelling the market growth. Besides this, the development of interactive education technology and the rising investment by government bodies, especially in developing countries, to enhance K-12 and university education are expected to augment the edtech market in the coming years.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The major players in the market are

2U Inc., BYJU’S

Chegg Inc.

Class Technologies Inc.

Coursera Inc.

Edutech

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Instructure Inc.

Lenovo Group Limited

SMART Technologies ULC (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.)

Udacity Inc. and upGrad Education Private Limited.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Sector:

Preschool

K-12

Higher Education

Others

Breakup by Type:

Hardware

Software

Content

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by End User:

Individual Learners

Institutes

Enterprises

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group/mycompany/