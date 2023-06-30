Egg Packaging Market Share, Size, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

The latest research study “Egg Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global egg packaging market size reached US$ 4.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition and Application:

Egg packaging refers to a customized wrapping material specifically built for the safe storage and transportation of eggs. It can be categorized into baskets, cartons, trays, containers, etc. Egg packaging baskets are manufactured using odorless and clean wheat chaff, rice husks, chopped straws, etc. The cartons, on the other hand, are designed with paperboard, polyethylene terephthalate, polystyrene, recycled paper, etc., and consist of dimpled foams to house an egg in each cell. Egg packaging solutions have a protective coating to prevent spoilage and breakage during storage. Consequently, they find widespread application across numerous sectors, including poultry, retail, transportation, and others.

Egg Packaging Market Industry Trends and Drivers:

The rising preference among the e-commerce segment for sustainable packaging products to transport eggs is primarily driving the egg packaging market. Furthermore, the increasing consumption of eggs among the masses as a primary source of protein is also positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the expanding food and beverage industry and the development of green packaging materials designed using environment-friendly and easily recyclable ingredients are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the growing poultry industry and the escalating need for effective egg storage options in restaurants, cafes, hotels, and bakeries that are increasingly experimenting with various egg-based dishes are expected to propel the egg packaging market in the coming years.

Download free sample brochure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/egg-packaging-market/requestsample

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

Cartons

Trays

Containers

Others

Egg cartons are the most preferred packaging solution as they are easy to decompose and can be reused for multiple purposes.

Breakup by Material:

Moulded Paper

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polystyrene

Molded paper packaging holds the largest market share as it is lightweight and occupies less space than other packaging materials.

Breakup by Application:

Retailing

Transportation

Others

Retailing currently dominates the market due to the growing expansion of organized distribution channels across the globe.

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

List of Major Major Key Players:

Brødrene Hartmann A/S, CKF Inc., Celluloses De La Loire, Dynamic Fibre Moulding (Pty) Ltd., Dispak Limited, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mauser Packaging Solutions, Ovotherm International Handels GmbH, Pactiv LLC (Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.), Sanovo Technology Group and Sonoco Products Company.

Ask an Analyst : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2475&flag=C

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800