Electric Motor Market Trends, Share by Companies, Growth and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Electric Motor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global electric motor market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How Big is the Electric Motor Market?

Global electric motor market size reached US$ 107.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 135.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during 2023-2028.

What is Electric Motor?

Electric motors refer to electro-mechanical devices which work on the principle of electromagnetic induction. They comprise bearings, windings, a stator, a rotor, a commutator, and an air gap. Electric motors require low maintenance, consume less energy, are durable and highly efficient, and have high endurance for fluctuating voltages. In addition, these devices cost considerably lower compared to a fossil-fuel engine. As a result, electric motors find widespread applications across various sectors, such as automobile and oil and gas, where they are installed in machine tools, compressors, electric cars, industrial fans, domestic appliances, hard disk drives, etc.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Electric Motor Industry?

The expanding industrial automation, several technological advancements, and the rising awareness in individuals towards the high pollution levels, particularly in metropolitan cities, have propelled the demand for electrical vehicles to minimize carbon footprint, which are among the primary factors driving the electric motor market. Besides this, the introduction of enhanced insulation materials by the leading manufacturers that improve the operational efficiency of the product is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the extensive utilization of electric motors in various applications, including windshield scrubbers, fans, electric pumps, robots, toothbrushes, etc., is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing fuel prices, the growing popularity of hydrogen and natural gas, and the launch of several policies by the government bodies to promote green automobiles to reduce carbon emissions are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the emerging trend of replacing gas turbines with these electro-mechanical devices in large industrial plants is anticipated to propel the electric motor market over the forecasted period.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Electric Motor Market?

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being.

ABB Group

Siemens Ag

WEG SA

TECO

Regal Beloit Corporation

Nidec Corporation.

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on motor type, voltage, rated power, magnet type, weight, speed, and application.

Breakup by Motor Type:

AC Motor Induction AC Motor Synchronous AC Motor

DC Motor Brushed DC Motor Brushless DC Motor

Others

Breakup by Voltage:

Low Voltage Electric Motors

Medium Voltage Electric Motors

High Voltage Electric Motors

Breakup by Rated Power:

Fractional Horsepower Motors Fractional Horsepower (< 1/8) Motors Fractional Horsepower (1/8 – 1/2) Motors Fractional Horsepower (1/2 – 1) Motors

Integral Horsepower Motors Integral Horsepower (1 – 5) Motors Integral Horsepower (10 – 50) Motors Integral Horsepower (50 – 100) Motors Integral Horsepower (>100) Motors



Breakup by Magnet Type:

Ferrite

Neodymium (NdFeB)

Samarium Cobalt (SmCo5 and Sm2Co17)

Breakup by Weight:

Low Weight Motors

Medium Weight Motors

High Weight Motors

Breakup by Speed:

Ultra-High-Speed Motors

High-Speed Motors

Medium Speed Motors

Low Speed Motors

Breakup by Application:

Industrial Machinery

HVAC

Transportation

Household Appliances

Motor Vehicles

Aerospace

Marine

Robotics

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key Highlights of The Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

