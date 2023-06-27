Electric School Bus Market Share, Top Manufacturers, Research Report 2023-2028

What is Electric school bus?

An electrically powered school bus is a type of electric vehicle (EV) that employs electric energy instead of the usual diesel, propane, gasoline, or compressed natural gas (CNG) that conventional school buses use. This offers financial savings in terms of operation costs, results in green manufacturing employment opportunities, and provides a valuable resource for renewable energy storage via vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technologies, among other benefits. Consequently, schools commonly use these electric buses as a mea

The global electric school bus market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 33.8% during 2023-2028.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the electric school bus industry:

Skyrocketing fuel costs and increasing levels of traffic congestion worldwide are key contributors to the expansion of the electric school bus sector. These buses also serve an important social role by enabling students in remote areas to access urban education facilities, which further boosts market expansion. Furthermore, since buses are handled by skilled drivers, they typically exhibit lower accident rates than other vehicles, a factor that also has a positive impact on the worldwide market. Additionally, the implementation of smart traffic light (STL) management systems as a strategy to mitigate road congestion is serving as another factor inducing growth. Along these lines, government bodies introducing policies that encourage the use of electric buses as a measure to curb greenhouse (GHGs) gas emissions also facilitate market growth. Lastly, the growing trend of discounted travel bus passes and the increased implementation of Big Data solutions for optimizing routes, vehicle dispatch times, and schedules are projected to further strengthen the electric school bus market in the foreseeable future.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

Beiqi Foton Motor Co. Ltd. (Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd.)

Blue Bird Corporation

BYD Company Ltd.

Collins Bus Corporation (REV Group Inc.)

Dominion Energy Inc.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Navistar International Corporation (Traton Group)

The Lion Electric Company.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Battery Electric School Bus

Hybrid School Bus

Breakup by Capacity Design Type:

Type A

Type C

Type D

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Distributor

Breakup by Application:

Preschool Education

Primary School

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Note: This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

