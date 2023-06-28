Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Outlook, Share, Analysis, Report 2023-2028

How big is the Electric Vehicle Aftermarket?

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Electric Vehicle Aftermarket: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” the global electric vehicle aftermarket is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 23.2% during 2023-2028.

What are electric vehicle aftermarket?

An electric vehicle aftermarket refers to a secondary market that mainly deals with the after-sales of electric vehicle components. The service offers the scope of remanufacturing or reinstalling mechanical and electrical parts, including tires, battery packs, motors, charging ports, power inverters, etc. Additionally, electric vehicle aftermarket aid in minimizing maintenance costs and improving vehicular efficiency. As a result, this service is widely available across numerous channels, such as original equipment sellers, Do-it-Yourself (DIYs), and Do-it-for-Me (DIFMs).

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Electric Vehicle Aftermarket Industry:

The growing popularity of EVs and the introduction of new opportunities, particularly around the remanufacturing of automobile batteries and electronic systems, are among the key factors stimulating the electric vehicle aftermarket. Moreover, the escalating demand for software-based aftermarket companies specializing in digital solutions, including smart parking service that automatically handles parking transactions and road trip support where EVs are provided with self-driving travel plans, is positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, the development of large independent aftermarket (IAM) intermediaries that invest in workshops catering specifically to electric vehicle car owners and connecting them to branded suppliers is also propelling the global market.

Furthermore, the shifting preferences from reactive to proactive and prescriptive maintenance that offers enhanced customer satisfaction and brand loyalty is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of over-the-air digital communication, which gives remote diagnostics and product updates, is further fueling the market growth. Additionally, the shifting ownership models from buying to renting for a specific time and consumer readiness to convert conventional internal combustion engines (ICEs) to hybrid/EV variants through do-it-yourself (DIY) and do-it-for-me (DIFM) modes are anticipated to fuel the electric vehicle aftermarket over the forecasted period.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report has segmented the market on the basis of replacement part, propulsion type, vehicle type, certification and distribution channel.

Breakup by Replacement Part:

Tire

Battery

Brake Parts

Filters

Body Parts

Lighting and Electronic Components

Wheels

Turbochargers

Others

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

Battery Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Certification:

Genuine Parts

Certified Parts

Uncertified Parts

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Authorized Service Centers (OEMs)

Premium Multi-brand Service Centers

Digital Aggregators

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

