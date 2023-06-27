Elevator and Escalator Market Size, Growth, Trends, Forecast 2023-2028

How Big is The elevator and escalator market?

The global elevator and escalator market size reached US$ 145.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 203.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.60% during 2023-2028.

An elevator refers to an enclosed compartment moved by electric motors that operate traction cables, counterweight systems, and hydraulic fluid to elevate a cylindrical piston. It serves as an efficient vertical transportation solution, effectively utilizing urban space and enabling movement within buildings. Conversely, an escalator serves as a conveyance and moving staircase, transporting individuals from one floor to another within a facility. It consists of a series of interconnected steps driven by a motorized chain, which moves along tracks to maintain a level surface. Elevators and escalators find extensive utilization in offices, mixed blocks, shopping malls, apartments, etc.

Elevator And Escalator Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating product demand in residential, commercial, and industrial spaces is primarily driving the elevator and escalator market. Besides this, the emerging trend of modernization and the rising renovation activities in commercial settings, such as offices, shopping malls, airports, hospitals, and hotels, to enhance safety measures and improve aesthetic appeal are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of advanced elevators and escalators, integrated with cutting-edge technologies, including predictive maintenance, big data analytics, the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and long-term evolution (LTE), that offer faster and more reliable performance, contributing to improved operational efficiency and safety, while reducing energy costs compared to conventional models, is also catalyzing the global market.

Apart from this, the rising urbanization levels, the expanding population and workforce across the globe, and the launch of several policies by the government bodies to invest in the expansion of smart cities are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the ongoing infrastructural advancements and the extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by the leading organizations are anticipated to propel the elevator and escalator market over the forecasted period.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Canny Elevator Co. Ltd.

Electra Elevators.

Fujitec Co. Ltd.

Gulf Elevators & Escalators Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.

Johnson Lifts Private Limited

Kleemann Group

KONE Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Otis Elevator Company (I). Ltd (Otis Worldwide Corporation)

Schindler Holding Ltd.

Sigma Elevator Company and Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation (Toshiba Corporation).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of

Breakup by Type:

Elevators

Escalators

Moving Walkways

Breakup by Service:

New Installation

Maintenance and Repair

Modernization

Breakup by End Use:

Residential

Commercial Offices Hospitality Mixed Block Others



Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

