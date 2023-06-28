Email Encryption Market 2023 | Industry Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled, “Email Encryption Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global email encryption market trends, share, size and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the email encryption market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 2.5 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 9.9 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 26.08% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is email encryption?

Email encryption represents the authentication mechanism of disguising and encoding the contents of an email to protect it from unauthorized access. Email is a highly vulnerable mode of communication that can be hacked over public or unsecured networks. Encryption is among the primary data protection solutions in the present times. It ensures the contents of the email by making them unreadable as they get transmitted over networks. The methodology mostly depends on cryptography, wherein the user publishes a key to decrypt the message. Email encryption is an essential tool for organizations and individuals as it prevents the access of confidential and vital information by unintended users. As a result, this solution finds widespread applications across various sectors, such as BFSI, healthcare, government, and IT and telecommunication.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the email encryption industry?

The escalating need for cloud-based services and the increasing data security concerns and privacy regulations are among the primary factors driving the email encryption market. Besides this, the rising instances of phishing and spam emails are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the elevating requirement for email encryption by consumers to secure their sensitive data against losses and manipulation, owing to the probability of unauthorized and unidentified sources accessing the content, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the impelling demand for this solution in banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) and healthcare industries to store their data on the cloud and operate on the pay-per-use model is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, this service prevents cyber threats and attacks through malware, spam, viruses, and other intrusions that expose sensitive enterprise information, which is expected to bolster the email encryption market in the coming years.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Market Segmentation by Encryption Type:

End-To-End Email Encryption

Gateway Email Encryption

Boundary Email Encryption

Hybrid Email Encryption

Client Plugins

Market Segmentation by Deployment Type:

On-Premise

Cloud Based

Market Segmentation by Component:

Solution

Service

Training and Education

Support and Maintenance

Market Segmentation by End-User:

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

IT & Telecom

Others

Market Segmentation by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Sized Organizations

Large Size Organizations

Market Segmentation by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Proofpoint

Symantec

Trend Micro

Zix

Cryptzone

DataMotion

Echoworx

Egress Software Technologies

Entrust

Greenview Data

HPE

McAfee

Microsoft

Sophos

Virtru

WatchGuard Technologies, etc.

