Endodontic Consumables Market Size, Share, Trends, Top Companies, Industry Insights and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Endodontic Consumables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global endodontic consumables market size reached US$ 536.3 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 808.9 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.07% during 2023-2028.

What are Endodontic Consumables?

Endodontic consumables refer to medical devices used for conducting dental procedures. They are generally utilized for root canal treatments, endodontic surgeries, specialized techniques, etc., to preserve the teeth, treat the soft pulp tissue, and prevent traumatic dental injuries and infections. Some of the commonly available endodontic consumables include endodontic burs, shapers, regenerative cement, irrigation solutions, lubricants, obturation filling materials, etc. They are used with instruments, including apex locators, endodontic motors, scalers, machine-assisted obturation systems, lasers, rotary files, etc. Endodontic consumables are usually manufactured by using stainless steel or alloy-based materials and aid in endodontic therapy, surgery, retreatment, fixing of cracked teeth, etc. Consequently, they find extensive applications across hospitals, dental clinics, academic research institutes, etc.

Endodontic Consumables Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of periodontal diseases and other chronic dental conditions is among the key factors stimulating the endodontic consumables market. Furthermore, the expanding geriatric population, who are more susceptible to such ailments, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the increasing consumer awareness towards maintaining oral health and hygiene and the rising number of endodontic procedures are also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, several product innovations, such as the development of advanced obturation systems, digital radiographs, ultrasonic units with endodontic tips, and surgical microscopes, are propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of shaping and cleaning endodontic products by dentists for access cavity preparation and obturation is further bolstering the global market. Additionally, the continuous improvements in the healthcare infrastructures are expected to fuel the endodontic consumables market over the forecasted period.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Brasseler USA

COLTENE Group

Dentsply Sirona

DiaDent, EdgeEndo

FKG Dentaire SA

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Mani Inc.

Prime Dental Products Pvt. Ltd.

Septodont Holding.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Consumable Type:

Handheld RC File

Rotary File

Obturator

Permanent Endodontic Sealer

Others

Breakup by Material:

Stainless-steel File

Alloy File

Breakup by End User:

Dental Clinic

Dental Hospital and Dental Academic Research Institute

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

