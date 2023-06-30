Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) market size reached US$ 2.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.63% during 2023-2028.

An endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) is a minimally invasive procedure employed to treat an aneurysm, which is a bulging, dilation or enlargement in the wall of an artery. This surgery involves making a small incision through which an endovascular graft is inserted inside the artery. The graft, inserted through the arteries in a long, narrow and flexible tube, which prevents blood from flowing into the aneurysm by expanding and sealing it off. Since open aneurysm repair requires surgically opening the chest or abdomen area of the patient, the rate of associated post-procedural complications is extremely high and often requires secondary re-intervention. However, EVAR is gaining widespread popularity among healthcare professionals as it results in short hospital stays and quicker recovery.

Global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Market Trends:

A rise in the number of smokers, along with an increase in the consumption of alcohol, has significantly increased the risks of developing an aneurysm. This, along with the growing awareness regarding the benefits associated with the EVAR procedure, has provided a thrust to the market growth. Increasing geriatric population is further contributing to the market growth as older people are more prone to developing serious medical conditions. Additionally, the prevalence of high blood pressure increases the risk of heart, blood vessel and circulation problems, which can often lead to increased chances of developing aneurysms. Furthermore, enhanced research and development (R&D) activities have led to the advent of durable devices utilized for the procedure, which are expected to minimize the chances of failures, endoleaks and aneurysm rupture. Improved techniques and technological advancements have resulted in quicker and less-invasive procedures, which have reduced infection rates and improved patient outcomes.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Medtronic plc, Cook Group Incorporated, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Bolton Medical, Inc., Gamida Cell Ltd., JOTEC GmbH, Getinge AB (Maquet), Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co., Ltd., Terumo Corporation, Endologix, Inc., Lombard Medical Limited, and Cardinal Health, Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Indication:

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA)

Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA)

Others

Market Breakup by Product:

Percutaneous EVAR

Fenestrated EVAR

Aortic Stents and TAA Grafts

Others

Market Breakup by Gender:

Male

Female

Market Breakup by Age:

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

Market Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

