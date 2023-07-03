Energy Efficient Windows Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Energy Efficient Windows Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global energy efficient windows market size reached US$ 19,588.8 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 31,641.7 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.35% during 2023-2028.

Report Metric

Historical: 2017-2022

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Year: 2023-2028

Download free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/energy-efficient-windows-market/requestsample

Energy Efficient Windows Market Industry Definition and Application:

Energy-efficient windows help reduce the heat loss in a given space to improve its energy conservation rate. These windows utilize low maintenance and durable framing materials to minimize heat transfer. They provide numerous substantial benefits to homes and businesses, such as reduction in carbon footprint, maintaining a consistent and comfortable temperature, and enhanced protection from ultraviolet (UV) rays.

Energy Efficient Windows Market Trends and Drivers:

The global market is primarily driven by an enhanced focus on sustainable development. Furthermore, significant growth in the construction industry and the increasing demand for green buildings have created a positive outlook for the market. In addition to this, since the widespread adoption of energy-efficient windows reduces energy consumption and air conditioning costs, they are gaining widespread prominence among the masses. This is supported by the rising electricity prices across the globe, which has contributed to the escalating need for minimizing electricity wastage. Other factors, including the numerous initiatives undertaken by the governments of multiple countries for promoting sustainable development and the growing consumer awareness regarding the importance of saving energy, are also providing an impetus to market growth.

Energy Efficient Windows Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, operating type, glazing type, component and end use.

Breakup by Operating Type:

Awning

Casement

Double-hung

Fixed

Hopper

Sliding

Breakup by Glazing Type:

Double Glazing

Triple Glazing

Others

Breakup by Component:

Frame

Glass

Hardware

Breakup by End Use:

Residential

Non-Residential

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the Major Energy Efficient Windows Market Key players?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders, including.

Andersen Corporation, Builders Firstsource Inc., Deceuninck NV, JELD-WEN Inc., Marvin, Masco Corporation, PGT Innovations Inc., Ply Gem Residential Solutions (Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.), Schott AG, The REHAU Group, VKR Holding A/S and YKK Corporation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

Olivia Anderson

Marketing Manager

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group