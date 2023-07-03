Energy Harvesting System Market Size, Trends, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Energy Harvesting System Market Size” Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global energy harvesting system market size reached US$ 480.6 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 969.2 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during 2023-2028.

An energy harvesting system can produce energy from different sources using advanced techniques. It converts ambient energy into electrical energy, which can be used to power various devices, including consumer electronics, implantable biosensors, wireless sensor nodes, and military equipment. It also finds utilization in low-power electrical products, such as sensors, watches and home appliances, as itprovides an efficient alternative to conventional power sources. In recent years, energy harvesting systems have gained traction as they can easily power remotely located electronic devices, sensor networks, and wearable electronics.

Energy Harvesting System Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the extensive implementation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Rapid urbanization and the rising demand for safe, power-efficient and durable systems have further escalated the need for energy harvesting systems in home automation and buildings since they need no maintenance and are cost-effective in nature. In addition to this, the emergence of tire pressure management systems (TPMS) in the automotive industry has necessitated the use of energy harvesting systems to power small electric components. Besides this, governments of various nations are promoting green and sustainable energy sources, which has resulted in the shift toward energy-saving technology. This is facilitating the adoption of energy harvesting systems in rural areas to avoid power interruptions and supplement the main source of electricity in the circuit.

Global Energy Harvesting System Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Cymbet , Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (Infineon Technologies AG), EnOcean GmbH, Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group), Honeywell International Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Powercast Corporation, STMicroelectronics SA and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, technology, component and application.

Breakup by Technology:

Light Energy Harvesting

Vibration Energy Harvesting

Electromagnetic/Radio Frequency (RF) Energy Harvesting

Thermal Energy Harvesting

Others

Breakup by Component:

Transducers

Power Management IC (PMIC)

Storage Unit

Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Building and Home Automation

Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

