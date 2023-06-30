Enteric Softgel Capsules Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth & Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Enteric Softgel Capsules Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global enteric softgel capsules market size reached US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.15% during 2023-2028.

Enteric softgel capsules are extended-release capsules used to stabilize the reaction of acid-sensitive medicine in the human stomach during digestion. These capsules are hermetically sealed and contain liquid or semi-solid medicinal drugs enclosed in gelatin-based shell coating. The coating delays the release, improves tolerance and reduces poor aftertastes of the enclosed product. These capsules protect the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and prevent gastric irritation and reflux. They are commonly used in the form of multivitamin supplements to treat or prevent vitamin and nutrient deficiency due to poor diet, illnesses or during pregnancy. In comparison to the traditionally used capsules, enteric softgel variants offer preserved enzyme activity and enhanced bioavailability, absorption and efficacy.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/enteric-softgel-capsules-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, rising health consciousness among the masses and the increasing acceptance of nutritional and dietary supplements are providing a thrust to the growth of the market. Enteric softgel capsules are widely used to enclose Omega-3 oils and other gel-based supplements. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of non-gelatin-based enteric softgel capsules, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Novel variants are being manufactured using starch and other plant-based sources to meet the requirements of consumers with vegan dietary preferences. In line with this, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to chronic medical ailments and the proliferation of online pharmacies through ecommerce retail channels are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditures of the consumers, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities to improve the bioavailability of these capsules, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Global Enteric Softgel Capsules Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Aenova Group, BASF SE , Catalent Inc, Colorcon Inc., Fuji Capsule Co. Ltd., Lonza Group AG, NOW Foods, ProCaps, Super Spectrim and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on type, application and distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

Gelatin Capsules Non-Gelatin Softgel Capsules



Breakup by Application:

Health Supplements Pharmaceuticals



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Pharmacy and Drug Stores Online Stores



Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada) Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others) Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others) Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa



Ask an Analyst : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4232&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 |

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800