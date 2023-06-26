Enterprise Asset Leasing Market Growth Overview, Demand, and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Enterprise Asset Leasing Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global enterprise asset leasing market size reached US$ 945 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,956 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13% during 2023-2028. Enterprise asset leasing refers to the practice of leasing equipment, machinery, vehicles, or other tangible assets from specialized leasing companies for a predetermined period. This arrangement allows organizations to access and utilize essential assets without the burden of ownership and significant upfront capital investments, providing flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Through enterprise asset leasing, businesses can optimize operations, acquire state-of-the-art equipment, and stay competitive in their respective industries. Leasing assets instead of purchasing them outright allows organizations to conserve their capital and allocate it strategically to other critical areas of their business operations. In recent years, enterprise asset leasing has gained immense traction among businesses, especially among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as this approach provides financial flexibility, allowing firms to access high-quality assets that would otherwise be financially burdensome.

Global Enterprise Asset Leasing Market Trends:

The global enterprise asset leasing market is primarily driven by the growing emphasis on operational efficiency and cost optimization among businesses. Besides this, the rise of technology-driven leasing solutions represents another major growth-inducing factor. For instance, with the advent of digital platforms and automated processes, leasing companies are offering streamlined and efficient leasing solutions to businesses via online portals, mobile applications, and digital documentation, thereby reducing administrative burdens and enhancing customer convenience. Moreover, the integration of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and data analytics has enabled vendors to provide value-added services, including asset tracking, predictive maintenance, and customized leasing solutions tailored to specific business needs. This, coupled with the growing need for operational efficiency, financial flexibility, and environmental considerations among businesses, has catalyzed product demand. Furthermore, the rising trend of corporate social responsibility and sustainability practices is contributing to market growth as enterprise asset leasing allows organizations to access eco-friendly assets, such as energy-efficient equipment and electric vehicles (EVs), that align with environmental goals and reduce their carbon footprint. Other factors, including the rapidly changing business environment, continuous technological advancements, and the launch of innovative and tailored leasing solutions catering to the evolving needs of businesses, are also expected to fuel market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

BNP Paribas

Bohai Leasing Co. Ltd

General Electric Company

ICBC Financial Leasing Co. Ltd (Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited)

Mexarrend S.A.P.I. de C.V

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc

National Westminster Bank plc

ORIX Corporation

Societe Generale

White Oak Financial LLC.

Breakup by Asset Type:

Commercial Vehicles

Real Estate

IT Equipment

Machinery and Industrial Equipment

Others

Breakup by Leasing Type:

Operating Lease

Financial Lease

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Manufacturing

Construction

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Sector

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

