Epichlorohydrin Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information

The latest report titled epichlorohydrin production cost report by Procurement Resource a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Epichlorohydrin.

Procurement Resource study is based on the latest prices and other economic data available. It also offers additional analysis of the report with detailed breakdown of all cost components (capital investment details, production cost details, economics for another plant location, dynamic cost model). In addition, the report incorporates the manufacturing process with detailed process and material flow, capital investment, operating costs along with financial expenses and depreciation charges.

Procurement Resource’s detailed report describes the stepwise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. Furthermore, the study assesses the latest developments within the industry that might influence Epichlorohydrin production cost, looking into capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Product Definition:

Epichlorohydrin is a chemical intermediate that looks like a clear, colourless liquid (in its pure form) and is extremely reactive. It has the property of being quite versatile and also goes through many chemical reactions with a number of compounds readily. It is mainly used for making epoxy resins as they offer properties like being hard, corrosion resistant, adhesion, and solvent and chemical resistance. Using epichlorohydrin, other derivatives can also be obtained.

Market Drivers:

The Epichlorohydrin market is being driven by the various uses of the commodity across several end-user industries, including textile, where it is used to modify wool’s carboxyl groups resulting in a final product that is more long-lasting and has better resistance towards moths. It is also used to make protein-modified, woollike fibres and other dyeable polypropylene fibres. polyamides modified with epichlorohydrin are employed in the production of products like papers, inks, and dyes with wet-strength paper sizing. Furthermore, Ion Exchange Resins Epichlorohydrin facilitates the production of anion- and cation-exchange resins. Other products made using the product include plasticizers, vinyl polymer plasticizers, polyurethanes plasticizers, food and flavouring solvents, as well as agricultural products, which furthers the market’s development.

