Epoxy Curing Agent Market 2023 | Industry Size, Share and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Epoxy Curing Agent Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global epoxy curing agent market size reached US$ 4.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.79% during 2023-2028.
An epoxy curing agent is an amine-based chemical that creates a three-dimensional (3D) crosslinked system when it reacts with epoxy resin. It is widely available as polymercaptan, polyamide and amidoamine, amine, and phenalkamine curing agents. It is cost-effective and has high abrasion resistance, strong mechanical properties, excellent chemical resistance, and corrosion protection. It allows curing at low temperatures and has very low outgassing levels. It is utilized in paints and coatings, adhesives, composites, wind energy plants, and electronic encapsulation. Besides this, it is employed in the construction, automotive, and aerospace industries across the globe.
Epoxy Curing Agent Market Trends and Drivers:
At present, the rising demand for epoxy curing agents in the building and construction industry around the world represents one of the primary factors strengthening the market growth. Besides this, the growing demand for epoxy curing agents in the electronics industry to produce printed circuit boards (PCBS) that are utilized in smartphones, automotive electronics, and mobile phones is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing demand for epoxy curing agents in the paints and coatings industry is bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising demand for amine-based epoxy curing agents, as they offer better curing time, good color consistency, and long shelf-life, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Furthermore, the escalating demand for epoxy curing agents for the manufacturing of aircraft structures is propelling the growth of the market.
Epoxy Curing Agent Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
- Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
- Atul Ltd.
- BASF SE
- Cardolite Corporation
- Cargill Incorporated
- Evonik Industries AG
- Hexion Inc.
- Huntsman Corporation
- Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
- Olin Corporation
- Toray Industries Inc.
The report has segmented the market based on product type, application and end user.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Amines
- Polyamides
- Anhydrides
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Composites
- Paints and Coatings
- Adhesives and Sealants
- Electrical and Electronics
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Building and Construction
- Transportation
- Wind Power
- Aerospace
- Marine
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
