Epoxy Curing Agent Market 2023 | Industry Size, Share and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Epoxy Curing Agent Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global epoxy curing agent market size reached US$ 4.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.79% during 2023-2028.

An epoxy curing agent is an amine-based chemical that creates a three-dimensional (3D) crosslinked system when it reacts with epoxy resin. It is widely available as polymercaptan, polyamide and amidoamine, amine, and phenalkamine curing agents. It is cost-effective and has high abrasion resistance, strong mechanical properties, excellent chemical resistance, and corrosion protection. It allows curing at low temperatures and has very low outgassing levels. It is utilized in paints and coatings, adhesives, composites, wind energy plants, and electronic encapsulation. Besides this, it is employed in the construction, automotive, and aerospace industries across the globe.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/epoxy-curing-agent-market/requestsample

Epoxy Curing Agent Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the rising demand for epoxy curing agents in the building and construction industry around the world represents one of the primary factors strengthening the market growth. Besides this, the growing demand for epoxy curing agents in the electronics industry to produce printed circuit boards (PCBS) that are utilized in smartphones, automotive electronics, and mobile phones is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing demand for epoxy curing agents in the paints and coatings industry is bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising demand for amine-based epoxy curing agents, as they offer better curing time, good color consistency, and long shelf-life, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Furthermore, the escalating demand for epoxy curing agents for the manufacturing of aircraft structures is propelling the growth of the market.

Epoxy Curing Agent Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Atul Ltd.

BASF SE

Cardolite Corporation

Cargill Incorporated

Evonik Industries AG

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Olin Corporation

Toray Industries Inc.

The report has segmented the market based on product type, application and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

Amines

Polyamides

Anhydrides

Others

Breakup by Application:

Composites

Paints and Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Breakup by End User:

Building and Construction

Transportation

Wind Power

Aerospace

Marine

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Read More:

Smart Grid Sensors Market Report

Starch Derivatives Market Report

5G in Aviation Market Report

Passenger Information System Market Report

App Analytics Market Report

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Report

Hemodialysis Market Report