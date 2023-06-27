Epoxy Resin Price History and Forecast Analysis Provided by Procurement Resource

Epoxy Resin is a type of reactive prepolymer and polymer which reacts by itself or upon being reacted in the presence of catalysts or co-reactants like thiols, amines, phenols, etc.

They are from the class of prepolymers and polymers, which are reacted with curing agents or hardeners to make a strong and durable substance that has many commercial and industrial applications.

Key Details About the Epoxy Resin Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Epoxy Resin price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The epoxy resin price history, including India Epoxy Resin price, USA Epoxy Resin price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Epoxy Resin Price Trend:

Epoxy Resin has extensive application in a wide range of end-uses, including building and construction, where it helps extend the building’s lifespan by improving the structural parts, paint durability and engineering adhesives. In addition, it is used in the food and beverage industry, where the resins work by adding a protective shield from the can’s metal. Furthermore, it has employment in renewable energy, where it helps improves energy efficiency and lower emissions of greenhouse gas in many products and technologies, as well as make the recent battery technologies which use epoxy technology. In automotive applications, the resin’s coating provides a thin, anti-corrosive layer working as a primer, providing adhesion and corrosion resistance for the auto body parts. In the aerospace industry, it is used in aircraft satellite systems; as a glass and carbon reinforcing binder.

Key Players:

BASF SE

Dow

Hexion

Huntsman Corporation

Olin Corporation

Solvay SA

News & Recent Development

26th May 2023- The epoxy resin market will follow a weak trend as feedstock bisphenol A follows a downtrend. The resin’s mainstream negotiation price in East China was 13,600-13,900 RMB/ton, and the Mount Huangshan solid epoxy resin negotiation price was 13,400-13,800 RMB/ton.

