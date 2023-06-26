Esports Market Demand, Industry Growth Overview, Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Esports Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” the global esports market size reached US$ 1.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1% during 2023-2028. Esports, also known as electronic sports, refers to competitive video gaming where professional players and teams compete against each other in various multiplayer games. Esports involves organized tournaments, leagues, and competitions that are often broadcasted and streamed online to a global audience. It has gained immense popularity and has emerged as a thriving industry with a dedicated fanbase. Esports encompasses a wide range of games, including multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games, first-person shooters (FPS), real-time strategy (RTS) games, and sports simulations. The global esports market has witnessed exponential growth in recent years, driven by the increasing accessibility of gaming technology, widespread internet connectivity, and the rise of streaming platforms.

Global Esports Market Trends:

The growing global interest in gaming and spectatorship has propelled the esports industry. With advancements in technology, gaming has become more immersive, interactive, and social, attracting a larger player base and audience. Esports events and tournaments draw millions of viewers online, with dedicated esports platforms and streaming services catering to the growing demand for competitive gaming content. Additionally, the increasing investment and sponsorships from both endemic and non-endemic brands have significantly contributed to the growth of the esports market. Major companies across industries, including technology, apparel, food and beverage, and automotive, recognize the lucrative potential of esports and are keen to associate their brands with the thriving esports ecosystem. Sponsorships, partnerships, and advertising collaborations with esports teams, players, and events have become common, leading to increased financial support and mainstream recognition for the industry. Furthermore, the development of esports infrastructure, including specialized arenas and training facilities, has boosted the market. Esports organizations and investors are investing in dedicated esports venues that provide professional-grade equipment, high-tech production capabilities, and a captivating live event experience. These arenas attract both local and global esports tournaments, fostering the growth of esports as a spectator sport and creating new revenue streams through ticket sales and merchandise.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Capcom Co. Ltd.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Epic Games Inc.

FACEIT

Gameloft SE (Vivendi SE)

Gfinity PLC

Intel Corporation

Modern Times Group

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation

Riot Games Inc

Valve Corporation

Zynga Inc.

Breakup by Revenue Model:

Media Rights

Advertising and Sponsorships

Merchandise and Tickets

Others

Breakup by Platform:

PC-based Esports

Consoles-based Esports

Mobile and Tablets

Breakup by Games:

Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

Player vs Player (PvP)

First Person Shooters (FPS)

Real Time Strategy (RTS)

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

