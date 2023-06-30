Ethylene Glycol Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

The global ethylene glycol market size reached US$ 44.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 57.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2023-2028.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Ethylene Glycol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global ethylene glycol market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Ethylene glycol represents a transparent and slightly viscous chemical compound that is usually used as an industrial coolant and antifreeze. It is also utilized as a raw material for the production of polyester fibers, fiberglass, polyethylene terephthalate resin, etc., that find extensive applications in the manufacturing of upholstery, bowling balls, bathtubs, packaging materials, etc. In line with this, some of the common types of ethylene glycol available in the market include diethylene glycol (DEG), tri ethylene glycol (TEG), mono ethylene glycol (MEG), etc. They transfer fluids in compressors and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. Consequently, ethylene glycol is widely used in numerous consumer products, such as hydraulic brake fluids, automotive antifreeze, paints, solvents, plastics, films, etc.

Global Ethylene Glycol Market Trends:

The increasing industrialization levels across countries are among the key factors stimulating the ethylene glycol market. Moreover, the escalating demand for this chemical compound to manufacture plastic packaging is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of polyester fibers as a cushioning material in pillows, comforters, upholstery padding, etc., is positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the growing utilization of ethylene glycol in the pharmaceuticals industry and the expanding textile sector are also propelling the market growth.

Besides this, the introduction of novel technologies in the production process, the rising consumer environmental consciousness, and extensive investments in R&D activities are augmenting the global market. Additionally, several product innovations, including the development of bio-based variants, by leading manufacturers are expected to fuel the ethylene glycol market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

China Petrochemical Corporation

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A.

Huntsman International LLC

INEOS AG

Lotte Chemical Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Reliance Industries Limited

Shell International B.V.

Saudi Arabian Oil Company

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)

Diethylene Glycol (DEG)

Triethylene Glycol (TEG)

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Ethylene Oxide

Coal

Biological Route

Others

Breakup by Application:

Polyester Fiber

PET

Antifreeze and Coolant

Film

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Oil and Gas Industry

Plastic Industry

Transportation Industry

Medical Industry

Textile Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

