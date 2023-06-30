Eubiotics Market Size, Trends, Share, Size, Growth 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Eubiotics Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global eubiotics market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during 2023-2028.

Eubiotics are additives that enhance the nutritional value of the animal feed and improve the overall health of livestock, poultry, swine, and aquatic animals. They comprise prebiotics, probiotics, essential oils, and organic acids that increase nutrient absorption, immunity, and the overall functioning of the body parts. They are essential for hormonal, immunologic, and metabolic homeostasis and maintaining a healthy balance of microbiota in the gastrointestinal tract.

Global Eubiotics Market Trends:

Increasing livestock farming, along with the rising need for better nutrition and proteins among animals, represents one of the major factors bolstering the market growth. Besides this, as eubiotics are employed as an alternative for antibiotic growth promoters (AGPs), the increasing awareness among individuals about feed quality and safety is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, enhanced microbiological solutions to develop novel product variants with easy digestibility and targeted results are offering lucrative growth opportunities to market players. Moreover, increasing domestication of animals as pets, especially dogs, cats, and cows, is driving the market.

Eubiotics Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Advanced Bionutrition Corp.

Behn Meyer Holding AG

Beneo Gmbh (Südzucker AG)

Calpis Co. Ltd. (Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.)

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Kemin Industries Inc.

Lallemand Inc.

Lesaffre

Novus International Inc. (Mitsui & Co. Ltd.)

UAS Laboratories LLC (Chr. Hansen Holding A/S)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, form, application, end use and region.

Breakup by Product:

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Organic Acids

Essential Oils

Others

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Solid

Breakup by Application:

Gut Health

Immunity

Yield

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Cattle Feed

Poultry Feed

Swine Feed

Aquafeed

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

