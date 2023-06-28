Europe Carbon Black Market Share, Size, Outlook, Analysis 2023-2028

The Europe carbon black market size reached US$ 2,756.2 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3,907.9 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.15% during 2023-2028.

What are Carbon black?

Carbon black refers to a fine black powder made from elemental carbon through the controlled pyrolysis and partial combustion of low-value oil residues at extreme temperatures. It contains a high surface area that gives numerous benefits, including greater jetness, higher conductivity, enhanced weatherability, improved viscosity, etc. The black powder also offers increased reinforcement, heightened abrasion resistance, and improved tensile strength. Consequently, it finds wide applications in pigments, ultraviolet (UV) stabilizers, conductive or insulating agents, plastic, ink, coatings, hoses, conveyor belts, etc.

Report Highlights

How big is the market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 2,756.2 Million Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 3,907.9 Million Growth rate (2023 to 2028) 6.15% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

Request a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-carbon-black-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Europe Carbon Black Industry:

The growing utilization of fine powder in tires as a filler to enhance its several characteristics, such as tread wear, fuel economy, and longevity, is primarily augmenting the Europe carbon black market. Furthermore, the rising production and sales of passenger cars and light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the increasing usage of black ash in conveyor belts, gaskets, air springs, grommets, vibration isolation devices, hoses, etc., is also bolstering the market growth.

Moreover, the escalating demand for carbon powder in the coating sector as a light-absorbing additive to counteract chemical degradation reactions is further catalyzing the regional market. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of fine powder in plastic compounders to enhance their color, opacity, electrical conductivity, and protection from ultraviolet degradation is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the rising application of the product to increase the conductivity of plastic materials and dissipate electricity for protecting against static electrical discharge in wires and cables is expected to drive the Europe carbon black market in the coming years.

Europe Carbon Black Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

Furnace Black

Channel Black

Thermal Black

Acetylene Black

Others

Breakup by Grade:

Standard Grade

Specialty Grade

Breakup by Application:

Tire

Non-Tire Rubber

Plastics

Inks and Coatings

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group/mycompany/

Also Read: