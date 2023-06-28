Europe Ceramic Tiles Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Europe Ceramic Tiles Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, the Europe ceramic tiles market size reached US$ 10.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during 2023-2028.

Ceramic tiles represent thin square or rectangular slabs used in flooring solutions in the construction industry. They are primarily made of various naturally occurring minerals, such as clay, feldspar, silica sand, dolomite, quartz, etc. Ceramic tiles are durable and lightweight, can withstand exposure to caustic or acidic chemicals, are resistant to high temperatures, have anti-bacterial and anti-skid properties, etc. They are used as an alternative to hardwood, owing to their aesthetic appearance and availability in numerous designs and colors. Consequently, ceramic tiles are extensively utilized in hospitals, laboratories, hotels, pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, etc.

Europe Ceramic Tiles Market Trends:

The expanding construction industry is among the key factors driving the Europe ceramic tiles market. Furthermore, the elevating environmental concerns and the growing focus on sustainable development are also catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the shifting consumer preferences towards modern residential spaces with aesthetic flooring solutions are augmenting the regional market. Moreover, several technological advancements, including the development of eco-friendly ceramic tiles that emit negligible amounts of harmful gases during the manufacturing process, are also acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the introduction of innovative new methods in the manufacturing process, such as the spray drying of clays, pressing and firing of tiles, utilization of specialized equipment for manipulation and control, etc., is enabling manufacturers to produce product variants in various shapes, sizes, textures, etc. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the Europe ceramic tiles market over the forecasted period.

Europe Ceramic Tiles Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on on type and application.

Breakup by Type:

Floor Tiles

Wall Tiles

Others

Breakup by Application:

Residential Applications

Commercial Applications

Replacement Applications

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

