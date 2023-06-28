Europe Electric Toothbrush Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Electric Toothbrush Market: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the Europe electric toothbrush market size reached US$ 972 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,259 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2023-2028.

Historical: 2017-2022

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Year: 2023-2028

An electric toothbrush is a type of oral cleaning device that uses automatic, rapid bristle movements to clean teeth, gums, and tongue. It involves pressure sensors, timers, multiple brush head attachments, digital reminder systems, and timers. Electric toothbrushes are primarily manufactured in two forms, namely, rotational and vibrational. As compared to a manual toothbrush, they effectively minimize tooth sensitivity, promote tongue cleaning and gum care, and provide superior plaque removal.

Europe Electric Toothbrush Market Trends and Drivers:

The Europe electric toothbrush market is majorly being driven by changing lifestyles, increasing adoption of unhealthy eating habits and rising dental ailments in the region. This is further supported by various campaigns launched by the European Union (EU) to spread awareness regarding appropriate oral care. Additionally, rising income levels of consumers have enabled consumers to afford high-quality dental care products, which is fueling market growth. Moreover, the development of smart electric toothbrushes with pressure sensor technology, head replacement reminding capability, and Bluetooth connectivity to transfer real-time data is escalating product demand across the region.

Europe Electric Toothbrush Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, technology, bristle type, distribution channel and end user.

Breakup by Technology:

Rotational

Vibrational

Breakup by Bristle Type:

Soft Bristles

Nanometer Bristles

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by End User:

Adults

Children

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

