Europe Male Grooming Products Market Size, Industry Statistics and Business Overview 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Europe Male Grooming Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Europe male grooming products market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The Europe male grooming products market size reached US$ 27,760 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 37,628 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2023-2028.

What are male grooming products?

Male grooming products encompass a wide array of items, including skincare, haircare, shaving, fragrances, and body care products. Male grooming has gained significant popularity and acceptance in recent years, with men increasingly recognizing the importance of self-care and personal grooming. These products are formulated with ingredients and features tailored to address the unique needs and preferences of men’s skin and hair. Male grooming products play a crucial role in enhancing one’s appearance, boosting self-confidence, and maintaining overall hygiene. They have evolved beyond the basic essentials and now offer specialized solutions for various grooming concerns, such as anti-aging, beard care, and hair styling. The Europe male grooming products market has witnessed substantial growth due to changing societal norms, increased disposable income, and evolving fashion trends.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Europe male grooming products industry?

The Europe male grooming products market is experiencing robust growth on account of the shifting cultural attitudes towards male grooming. Men are increasingly embracing grooming routines and investing in high-quality products to achieve a well-groomed and presentable appearance. Additionally, the rising awareness of the importance of personal grooming and self-care has led to a surge in demand for male grooming products across the region. Furthermore, the growing influence of social media and the fashion industry has fueled the desire among men to stay updated with the latest grooming trends and styles. As a result, there is a growing demand for specialized products catering to specific grooming needs, such as beard oils, hair styling products, and anti-aging skincare solutions. The market has also witnessed a shift towards natural and organic male grooming products, as consumers prioritize sustainability and eco-friendliness. This has led to the introduction of a wide range of organic and cruelty-free products in the market. With the increasing number of men seeking professional grooming services, the demand for grooming products used in salons and barbershops has also witnessed a significant upswing.

Europe Male Grooming Products Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on country, product, price range and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product:

Male Toiletries

Electric Products

After Shave Lotions

Others

Breakup by Price Range:

Mass Products

Premium Products

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacy Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

