Europe Mobile Payment Market Outlook, Trends and Business Opportunities 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Europe Mobile Payment Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Europe Mobile Payment Market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The Europe mobile payment market size reached US$ 422.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,477.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9% during 2023-2028.

What are mobile payment?

Mobile payment, or mobile money or mobile wallet, is the digital financial transaction process carried out using a mobile device. It allows customers to carry out a variety of activities from the comfort of their portable devices, including paying bills, ordering products and services, transferring money, and buying goods and services. It is heavily based on a number of technologies, including near-field communication (NFC), rapid response (QR) codes, and mobile applications, which allow safe and smooth transactions between the user’s mobile device and the retailer or service provider. These transactions can be carried out using several kinds of platforms, such as SMS, specialized mobile payment applications, and mobile banking apps. Accessibility is one of the main benefits of mobile payment as it does not require actual currency or other conventional payment methods, including credit cards or cheques.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Europe mobile payment industry?

The proliferation of smartphones among the masses majorly drives the market in Europe. With the increasing affordability and accessibility of smartphones, a significant portion of the global population now possesses a capable device, enabling them to engage in mobile payment transactions, which is significantly supporting the market. Along with this, the rising growing preference for digital and cashless transactions is driving the demand for mobile payment solutions across the country. In addition, the growing popularity of mobile payment due to the simplicity of their financial interactions and the ability to make payments anytime, anywhere, with just a few taps on a smartphone screen is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of mobile payment by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to accept payments without the need for expensive point-of-sale (POS) systems or traditional merchant accounts contributes to the market. Furthermore, the advent of Near Field Communication (NFC), Quick Response (QR) codes, and biometric authentication is creating a positive market outlook.

Europe Mobile Payment Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, mode of transaction and application.

Breakup by Mode of Transaction:

WAP

NFC

SMS

USSD

Others

Breakup by Application:

Entertainment

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Hospitality and Transportation

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

