Europe Self-storage Market Share, Industry Outlook, Trends, Report 2023-2028

The Europe self storage market size reached US$ 24.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 30.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.65% during 2023-2028.

What is Self storage?

Self storage is a type of real estate service that offers short-term rental space to individuals and businesses. Tenants are provided with locks, packaging materials, and boxes for sale to assist them in packing and securing their storage units. These spaces may include features such as climate control and specialty racks for specific items. Unlike full-service warehouse services, where residents have limited access to their belongings and rely on the provider for storage and management, self-storage offers renters increased control and flexibility. Tenants have the freedom to arrange, pack, and manage the entire storage unit according to their preferences.

Europe Self Storage Market Trends and Drivers:

The Europe self storage market is being driven by several factors, including increasing urbanization levels and improved lifestyles of individuals. The market is also being bolstered by the growing number of renters in cities who require frequent relocation. The development of cloud-based software with specialized payment options, facility maps, and gate access integration is another factor contributing to the market’s growth in Europe.

Additionally, small businesses and start-ups are increasingly seeking cost-effective, short-term, or long-term solutions for space management issues, further fueling market growth. Moreover, the trend of housing innovations and growing capital investments in real estate are expected to continue to drive the Europe self storage market in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market on the basis of storage unit size and end use.

Breakup by Storage Unit Size:

Small Storage Unit

Medium Storage Unit

Large Storage Unit

Breakup by End Use:

Personal

Business

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

