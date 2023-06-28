Europe Soft Skills Training Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Europe Soft Skills Training Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028″, the Europe soft skills training market size reached US$ 7,430.2 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14,541 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.19% during 2023-2028.

Soft skills represent the individual emotional quotient (EQ), such as communication skills, personal attributes, social intelligence, critical thinking, problem-solving, positive attitude, etc. Professional soft skills training is vital for managing relationships and efficiently communicating in a business environment. The program involves leadership skills, work ethics, adaptability, and interpersonal communication. Soft skills training also enables individuals to improve critical thinking and creativity, enhance cognitive flexibility, and develop negotiating skills and favorable personality traits. Compared to hard skills, this program is useful in improving customer service, employee retention, increasing job satisfaction, overall work productivity, etc. As a result, soft skills training finds extensive applications across various sectors, including hospitality, healthcare, BFSI, retail, media, entertainment, etc.

Europe Soft Skills Training Market Trends:

The escalating focus of the corporate sector on the holistic development of employees is among the primary factors driving the Europe soft skills training market. Besides this, the launch of favorable policies by the government bodies to minimize the skill gap among professionals and the widespread utilization of collaborative learning methods in academia as a part of the university curriculum to create productive job opportunities are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the emerging trend of digitization and the integration of soft skills training programs with advanced technologies, such as cloud computing, virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI), etc., are also catalyzing the market across Europe. Apart from this, the rising expenditure by the leading players for the expansion of e-learning frameworks for improving multi-dimensional crafts is expected to bolster the Europe soft skills training market in the coming years.

Europe Soft Skills Training Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on soft skill type, channel provider, sourcing, delivery mode and end use industry.

Breakup by Soft Skill Type:

Management and Leadership

Administration and Secretarial

Communication and Productivity

Personal Development

Teamwork

Others

Breakup by Channel Provider:

Corporate/ Enterprise

Academic/ Education

Government

Breakup by Sourcing:

In-house

Outsourced

Breakup by Delivery Mode:

Online

Offline

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

