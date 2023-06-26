Europe Weight Management Market Analysis, Growth Projection, Future Insights and Forecast 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Europe Weight Management Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Europe weight management market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The Europe weight management market size reached US$ 121.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 174.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during 2023-2028.

What are weight management?

Weight management refers to the process of achieving and maintaining healthy body weight through a combination of proper nutrition, regular physical activity, and adopting healthy lifestyle habits. It is essential for overall well-being and can help prevent various weight-related health issues, such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, portion control, mindful eating, and avoiding processed and sugary foods are key strategies. Besides this, regular physical activity is equally important and should include a combination of cardiovascular exercises, strength training, and flexibility exercises. It is gaining widespread prominence among the masses as it involves a balanced approach that focuses on sustainable changes rather than quick fixes diets.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Europe weight management industry?

The market in Europe is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of numerous chronic diseases among individuals. Coupled with the growing emphasis on health and wellness, more individuals are becoming aware of the importance of maintaining a healthy weight. This has encouraged the masses to adopt weight management programs, products, and services to improve their overall well-being and reduce the risk of weight-related diseases, further impacting the market favorably. Along with this, the advent of fitness and yoga centers across the region is creating a positive market outlook. Moreover, continual advancements in technology, particularly in wearable devices, mobile apps, and health-tracking tools, have enabled individuals to monitor and manage their weight more effectively and are providing an impetus to the market as these technological innovations have enhanced accessibility and convenience in weight management.

Europe Weight Management Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on country, diet, equipment and service.

Breakup by Diet:

Functional Beverages

Functional Food

Dietary Supplements

Breakup by Equipment:

Fitness

Surgical

Breakup by Service:

Health Clubs

Consultation Services

Online Weight Loss Services

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

