Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market Share, Size, Growth & Forecast 2023-2028

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global fabric softeners and conditioners market size reached US$ 19.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 24.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during 2023-2028.

Fabric softeners and conditioners are chemical compounds produced using microemulsion and macroemulsion polymers to add softness and fragrance to clothes. They can be mixed with detergents in the washing machine to help remove stubborn stains, increase life and retain the shape of clothes, and minimize the risk of color fading. They are also utilized for maintaining the natural elasticity and smoothness of the fabric.

Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market Trends:

The increasing demand for premium apparel that requires high-quality products to maintain their fabric quality represents one of the major factors bolstering the market growth. In addition, the introduction of pro-fiber technology created from wheat protein helps reduce friction that occurs during washing and protects clothes from bobbling and pilling, print cracking, and textural damage. Moreover, key players are introducing natural-based fabric softeners and conditioners in innovative fragrances. This, in confluence with the easy product availability through organized online and offline retail portals, is expected to positively influence the market.

Global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Amway (Alticor), Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, Marico Limited, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc. and Unilever Plc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, form, nature, application and distribution channel.

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Dryer Sheets

Others

Breakup by Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Breakup by Application:

Household

Commercial

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

