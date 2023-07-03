Facial Injectables Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Facial Injectables Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global facial injectables market size reached US$ 7.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.64% during 2023-2028.

Facial injectables are bioengineered substances utilized for reconstructing facial features or facial rejuvenation. They are also used to treat the early signs of aging like wrinkles, enhance shallow contours, and raise depressed scars. They are made using hyaluronic acid, collagen, and hydroxyapatite that help restore the elasticity of the skin. They are administered on specific areas of the face to enhance the physical appearance of the skin.

Request Free Sample Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/facial-injectables-market/requestsample

Facial Injectables Market Trends:

As collagen production and fat formation under the skin decreases after a certain age, the skin becomes more susceptible to wrinkles and sagging. As a result, the growing consciousness among individuals about physical appearance, along with the increasing geriatric population, is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, leading players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to develop efficient facial injectables that can be customized and personalized according to the need of the consumers. This is anticipated to strengthen the growth of the market.

Facial Injectables Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Allergan Plc

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Bloomage BioTechnology

Johnson & Johnson

Galderma Pharma S.A.

Integra LifeSciences

Ipsen (Mayroy SA)

Medytox Inc.

Merz Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.

Sanofi

SciVision Biotech Inc.

Sinclair Pharma (Huadong Medicine Co. Ltd.)

Suneva Medical Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, application type, application and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

Collagen

Hyaluronic Acid (HA)

Botulinum Toxin Type A

Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA)

Polymethylmethacrylate Beads (PMMA Microspheres)

Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA)

Others

Breakup by Application Type:

Aesthetics

Therapeutics

Breakup by Application:

Facial Line Correction

Lip Augmentation

Face Lift

Acne Scar Treatment

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: United States, Canada

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others

Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Other

Middle East and Africa

Ask an Analyst : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2814&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

Company Name: IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Toll Free Number: USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group