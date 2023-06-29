Fantasy Sports Market Size to Reach US$ 47.6 Billion by 2028

Industry Overview of Fantasy Sports Market

Fantasy sports is a popular form of interactive online gaming where participants assemble virtual teams composed of real professional athletes. It involves creating a roster of athletes from a specific sport and competing against other participants based on the statistical performance of those athletes in real-world games. Participants act as team managers, making strategic decisions such as drafting players, setting lineups, and making trades. Points are awarded to the fantasy team based on the actual performance of the selected athletes in their respective games. Fantasy sports can cover a wide range of sports, including football, basketball, baseball, soccer, and hockey. It offers an engaging and competitive experience for sports enthusiasts, allowing them to showcase their knowledge of the game, make strategic choices, and compete against friends or other players for prizes or bragging rights.

How Big Is the Fantasy Sports Market?

The global fantasy sports market size reached US$ 23.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 47.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during 2023-2028.

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

The fantasy sports market is influenced by several industry trends and drivers that shape its growth and dynamics. One significant trend is the increasing popularity of fantasy sports among sports enthusiasts worldwide. The accessibility of online platforms and the proliferation of mobile applications have made it easier for people to participate in fantasy sports leagues and competitions. This widespread adoption is driving the market’s expansion and attracting new players. Another driver is the growing engagement and involvement of professional sports leagues and teams. Many sports organizations have recognized the value of fantasy sports in increasing fan engagement and driving viewership. As a result, they have formed partnerships and integrated fantasy sports features into their own platforms, further fueling the market’s growth. Technological advancements also play a crucial role in the fantasy sports market. The development of advanced analytics, real-time data tracking, and predictive algorithms has enhanced the user experience and made fantasy sports more immersive and interactive. Additionally, the integration of social media and online communities has created a sense of community among fantasy sports participants, fostering competition and engagement. Furthermore, the legal landscape surrounding fantasy sports has had a significant impact on the market. The legalization and regulation of fantasy sports in many jurisdictions have provided a more secure and transparent environment for players. This has led to increased participation and investment in the industry.

What Is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Sports Type:

Football

Baseball

Basketball

Hockey

Cricket

Others

Breakup by Platform:

Website

Mobile Application

Breakup by Demographics:

Under 25 Years

25-40 Years

Above 40 Years

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

Apollo Global Management Inc., CBS Sports Network (CBS Broadcasting, Inc.), Dream Sports Inc., Fantasy Power 11, FantasyPros, Fantrax, Flutter Entertainment plc, Fsport, Galactus Funware Technology Private Limited, Gameskraft Technologies, RealTime Fantasy Sports Inc., RotoBash and Sachar Gaming Private Limited.

