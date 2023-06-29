Farmgate Milk Price Trend Analysis, Historical Chart and Forecast Analysis | Provided by Procurement Resource

Farmgate Milk Price is milk’s definitive cost that is a primary indicator of farm gate milk bought from suppliers. The price is directly received by farmers through processors. In other countries, the government cannot interfere in the pricing set by these companies. The prices can be based on the milk’s fat content and protein, seasonal changes and market competitiveness.

Request for Real-Time Farmgate Milk Prices: https://procurementresource.com/resource-center/farmgate-milk-price-trends/pricerequest

The top milk exporters in the world including Germany, New Zealand, Belgium, Netherlands, and France and its main importers are China, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, and Belgium.

Key Details About the Farmgate Milk Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Farmgate Milk price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The farmgate milk price trend, including India Farmgate Milk price, USA Farmgate Milk price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Farmgate Milk Price Trend:

The Farmgate Milk demand is expected to rise along with the growing demand for milk and dairy products across the globe. The milk pricing benchmark helps measure the business’s performance which is crucial to set the price range for unshared milk and contract Milk prices which have standard-term delivery. Also, it sets a price benchmark for DIRA’s wholesale and third-party processors on commercial terms.

Key Players:

CLAL S.R.L

Dairy Australia Corporation

Australian Department of Agriculture

Water and the Environment

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board

News & Recent Development

10 February 2023– The groundbreaking farmgate milk prices witnessed last year have since reached new lows with significant cuts by major processors, which led to a drop in average prices.

Related Reports:

About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence, providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients, with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry, to understand procurement methods, supply chain, and industry trends, so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Procurement Resource

Contact Person: Chris Byrd

Email: sales@procurementresource.com

Toll-Free Number: USA & Canada – Phone no: +1 307 363 1045 | UK – Phone no: +44 7537 132103 | Asia-Pacific (APAC) – Phone no: +91 1203185500

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA