Fats and Oils Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Fats and Oils Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028″, the global fats and oils market size reached US$ 223.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 284.1 Billion by 2022, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during 2023-2028.

Fats and oils are triglycerides or esters of glycerol with three fatty acids that occur naturally in plants and animals. They are a rich source of essential fatty acids (EFAs) that insulate organs, provide energy, and transport vitamins A, D, E, and K through the blood.They are widely utilized for improving the taste and texture of food products and manufacturing animal feed, pharmaceuticals, biodiesel, and oleochemicals.

Report Metric

Historical: 2017-2022

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Year: 2023-2028

Fats and Oils Market Trends:

The thriving food and beverage (F&B) industry represent one of the major factors bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing demand for oleochemicals in the production of lubricants, soaps, detergents, and paints around the world is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, key players are introducing products with no additives, preservatives and gluten, along with high protein levels. Furthermore, the rising environmental awareness among the masses and several initiatives undertaken by governments of numerous countries are driving the utilization of biodiesel. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Global Fats and Oils Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc, Bunge Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Conagra Brands Inc., Fuji Oil Holding Inc., Unilever, United Plantations Berhad and Wilmar International Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, material and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

Oil Type Palm Oil Soybean Oil Rapeseed Oil Sunflower Oil Olive Oil Others

Fat Type Butter Shortenings and Margarine Lard Tallow Others



Breakup by Application:

Food Applications

Industrial Applications

Breakup by Source:

Vegetable

Animal

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

