Feed Barley Price History and Forecast Analysis Provided by Procurement Resource

Feed Barley is a nutritional animal feed product that helps improve the animal’s energy levels and protein. It is ideal for ruminants since the product’s high energy content derived from starch makes it an extremely fermentable product which boosts milk protein and overall growth. The feed is usually processed via rolling, grinding, flaking, or micronisation, which improves digestibility. The product’s nutritional value consists of fibre (neutral detergent fibre or NDF, and acid detergent fibre or ADF), crude protein, potassium and a protein level of 6-14%.

The top barley exporters include Canada, Australia, France, Russia, and Ukraine, while the leading importers of barley include Saudi Arabia, China, Belgium, Netherlands and Turkey.

Key Details About the Feed Barley Price Trend:

Industrial Uses Impacting Feed Barley Price Trend:

The Feed Barley market is expanding due to the growing demand for feed products for livestock. Many regions are heavily importing these products across the globe to keep up with the demand. Owing to the various health benefits and overall development of cattle, the demand for the commodity is significantly rising. The feed product is crucial for the growth and proper dietary intake of the cattle and is an excellent supplement in forage rations; it works as an energy source and protein source for gestating and lactating beef cows, which are benefits boosting the market demand.

Key Players:

DHN International

Malteurop Groupe

News & Recent Development

February 2, 2023– China’s rise in corn usage in feed rations could result in lower costs of feed barley.

