Feed Premix Market Size, Top Companies, Industry Share, Analysis 2023-2028

How Big is The Feed Premix Industry:

The global feed premix market reached US$ 19.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2023-2028.

What are Feed premix?

A feed premix represents a mixture of trace minerals, vitamins, medicaments, and diluents to enhance the nutritional content of the feed. It is crafted by selecting raw materials and weighing, mixing, packaging, formulating, labeling, and storing the finished mixture. A feed premix provides a powerful element to the meal for ensuring balanced and value-added ingredients. It aids in optimizing diet compositions and improving modern poultry production. A feed premix offers various benefits, such as enhancing muscle function, maintaining the acid-base balance and osmotic pressure, and controlling cell replication and differentiation. In addition to this, it also assists in improving the crucial body functions of animals, including growth, fertility, performance, and immunity. As a result, feed premix is widely utilized for cattle feeding across the globe.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Feed Premix Industry:

The escalating demand for livestock-based products to provide several micronutrients to animals is among the primary factors driving the feed premix market. Besides this, continuous technological advancements in the production of these mixtures and the elevating requirement for compound meals that offer essential nutrients to animals according to various physiological necessities are further augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, the leading players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce safe and nutrient-dense feed premix for improving quality and safety while maintaining cost-effectiveness, which is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the growing popularity of high-value proteins and the declining feed conversion rates are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the increasing concerns toward animal health and wellness are also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the rising need for environmentally safe and chemical-residue-free meat and milk products is expected to bolster the feed premix market in the coming years.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Alltech

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Associated British Foods plc

Avitech Nutrition Pvt. Ltd

Cargill Incorporated

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Dansk Landbrugs Grovvareselskab A.M.B.A.

De Heus Animal Nutrition B.V.

Kemin Industries Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lexington Enterprises Pte. Ltd.

Novus International Inc. and Nutreco N.V. (SHV Holdings).

What is included in market segmentation?

Breakup by Ingredient Type:

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Minerals

Antibiotics

Antioxidants

Others

Breakup by Form:

Dry

Liquid

Breakup by Livestock:

Poultry

Ruminants

Swine

Aquatic Animals

Equine

Pets

By Geography:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

